Media Has HAD It With The Biden Administration

Another batch of classified documents have been found in President Biden’s Delaware home. The media was told by White House Press Secretary that Biden’s lawyers were done searching last week; however, new documents were found in Biden’s possession Saturday. KJP’s blunder did not go unnoticed.

Biden’s lawyers discovered the first batch of classified documents inside Biden’s Penn Biden Center office in November. The documents were reportedly handed over to the National Archives immediately. Months later, searches have uncovered two more batches of documents inside the garage of Biden’s Delaware home.

During a press briefing Tuesday, several reporters grilled WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about why she said the lawyers were done searching even though more documents were uncovered days later.

“I’m just going to continue to be prudent here. I’m going to let this ongoing review that is happening, this legal process that is happening, and let that process continue under the special counsel. I’m not going to comment from here.”

AG Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate how the documents got to Biden’s personal office and who had access to it. The White House Counsel’s Office told Capitol Hill there are no visitor logs for Biden’s home.

The president himself is also flat out ignoring the press. NBC’s Peter Alexander was caught on a hot mic complaining about President Biden’s blatant refusal to answer any questions regarding the classified documents.

Tony Katz says by pushing the media, the Biden Administration is only hurting themselves.

“This is the continuation of the breaking dam of this press core that has just had it with this garbage administration. We’re not even discussing if we agree or disagree with policy, we’re discussing how the administration talks about things, deals with things, addresses things. These aren’t adults… they have no idea what they are doing and are driven by their emotions and wokeness, not by a system.”