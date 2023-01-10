Classified Documents Found at Biden’s Think Tank

Classified documents have been found in one of President Joe Biden’s former offices in D.C. The documents were found in Biden’s ‘think tank’ at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, where he occupied from 2017 to his presidential campaign run.

The classified documents were discovered back in November by Biden’s personal attorneys as they were moving to vacate the office space. The records are from Biden’s time as vice president. Once the documents were initially discovered The National Archives were noticed and took possession of the documents the next day. White House special counsel Richard Sauber says Biden’s team has cooperated since.

“The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

This isn’t the first-time classified records have been found in a former president’s home. The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in August confiscating classified documents. President Biden at the time condemned Trump stating, “How could that possibly happen? How anyone can be that irresponsible?”

Tony Katz says the biggest argument to make here is the double-standard not only DC has, but the media with the Left.

“The idea that you can claim ‘how dare you have these documents’ and then when another president has documents and say nothing is all the proof Americans should need; that there are some people who aren’t interested in rational thought, that some people are not interested in playing by the rules, they believe that what you do is evil and what they do is none of your business.”

Katz adds,

“I think we should notice the people who think this doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter whether the archives were asking for or not asking for the documents – Biden had them… We need a full investigation and who had access to these documents and to these rooms?”