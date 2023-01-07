Man and Woman Found Dead in Avon Home

AVON, Ind.— A man and woman were found dead at a home in Avon Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office were called to County Road 100 South to do a welfare check. That’s just west of Reagan Parkway. They say a family member had not been able to get in touch with a loved one who had also not gone to work for several days.

There, deputies found the man and woman. While the reason for their deaths is not known at this time, a press release says it could have been a homicide/suicide. Both the man and woman lived in the home.

If you have any information, call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.