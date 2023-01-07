Lafayette Explosion Kills One

LAFAYETTE — A Friday afternoon explosion in Lafayette has left one man dead.

First responders did not immediately know what had caused the blast, which broke some of the windows and caused other damages at a home on South 28th Street. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that firefighters, the Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad, and other professionals responded to the home to make sure everything was safe.

It seems that Michael Bannon had likely been making fireworks in the basement when something went wrong. He was first taken to a Lafayette hospital and then moved to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he eventually died.

Police apparently also found “hazardous material” at another home during their investigation.

The article did not say what exactly had caused the incident, or how the two homes are connected.