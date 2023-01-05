The Downtown Indianapolis Food Preference Survey

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy, Inc. is offering you a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card if you take an online survey.

The Food Preference Survey asks a series of questions about your favorite dining, grocery shopping, and farmers’ market/food hall experiences. It should take about 15 minutes to complete.

The organization says it is “always looking for ways to make the Mile Square an enjoyable, vibrant place to live, work and play. And in this case, eat!” Survey questions vary in style, with some short-answer prompts and others where you select an opinion from a range of options.

If you have any questions about the survey, email info@downtownindy.org. Take the survey here.