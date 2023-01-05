NWS: Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana; Watch Out for Black Ice

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will be getting snow over the next few days, which might make the roads slick and hazardous at times.

“The biggest threat would be slick roads from stuff that might start off liquid even if it is snow and then there could be refreezing later. You’ll want to watch out for black ice,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

McGinnis does not believe the snowfall amounts will be significant.

“If anything, it will be under an inch for most spots in central Indiana. If you get anywhere near places like Lafayette, there may be a thin layer approaching an inch,” said McGinnis.

That’s a trend McGinnis says you can expect to see through the weekend.

“It will be a separate, quiet event that will bring some rounds of a light wintry mix of rain and snow through the weekend,” said McGinnis.