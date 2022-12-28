Columbus Firefighters Investigating Residential Fire

COLUMBUS — Columbus firefighters are investigating a Wednesday-morning apartment fire.

Firefighters got to a home on Hutchins Avenue around 4 a.m. An apartment at the back of the home had caught fire, which was brought under control after about 20 minutes.

The apartment was badly damaged, and the home was slightly damaged, to the tune of about $45,000.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire. The apartment’s former resident had recently left, and the power and water utilities had been disconnected.

Since the fire damaged the home’s electric utility meter, the homeowner is receiving emergency shelter assistance from The Salvation Army.