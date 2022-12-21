President Biden Admits There Will More Border Crossings

President Biden has admitted there will be more southern border crossings once Title 42 ends, and has asked the Supreme Court for more time to phase out the provision.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols were put in place to keep out and immediately deport illegal aliens. President Biden’s request to maintain those protocols for the time being comes after Chief Justice John Roberts halted a lower court’s decision that ordered the Biden administration to wind down Title 42 by today. 2.5 million migrants have been turned back at the nation’s southern border due to the policy. Reportedly however, 14,000 migrants were waiting in Tijuana to rush the southern border and enter the United States once the policy ended.

