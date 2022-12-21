How to Watch Popular Christmas Movies Online

STATEWIDE — Have you been looking for an excuse to stay in and watch Christmas movies? Well, you might be in luck if the winter storms hit as expected.

Certain films are consistently popular at this time of year. With the prevalence of streaming services, you can now access many of these titles online.

A few fan-favorite films are listed below, with information on how you can stream them from the comfort of your home.

A Note: If you do not have some of these streaming services, you can usually rent movies online through platforms like YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and more.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946; Directed by Frank Capra)

To Stream: tubi, PLEX, Amazon Prime Video

Miracle on 34th Street (1947; Directed by George Seaton)

To Stream: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, fuboTV, etc.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965; Directed by Bill Melendez)

To Stream: Apple TV+

A Christmas Story (1983; Directed by Bob Clark)

To Stream: HBO Max

Scrooged (1988; Directed by Richard Donner)

To Stream: Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, pluto TV

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989; Directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik)

To Stream: HBO Max, fuboTV, etc.

Home Alone (1990; Directed by Chris Columbus)

To Stream: Disney+

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993; Directed by Henry Selick)

To Stream: Disney+

The Santa Clause (1994; Directed by John Pasquin)

To Stream: Disney+

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000; Directed by Ron Howard)

To Stream: HBO Max

Elf (2003; Directed by Jon Favreau)

To Stream: HBO Max, fuboTV, etc.

The Polar Express (2004; Directed by Robert Zemeckis)

To Stream: HBO Max

A Christmas Carol (2009; Directed by Robert Zemeckis)

To Stream: Disney+

Arthur Christmas (2011; Directed by Sarah Smith)

To Stream: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas Chronicles (2018; Directed by Clay Kaytis)

To Stream: Netflix

Klaus (2019; Directed by Sergio Pablos)

To Stream: Netflix