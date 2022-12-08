Armed Man Who Tried to Get Into Indiana School ID’d

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–A man who police say had a knife was spotted and stopped by a school resource officer before he could get inside Adams High School in South Bend, Wednesday. The incident happened just before lunch.

Principal James Seitz is crediting “security measures” and the school resource officer with no one being hurt and the man being unable to get into the school.

Juan Maldonado, 31, was caught on Mishawaka Ave., by the school resource officer, who found a knife on him. Moldonado was turned over to South Bend police and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he was charged with unlawful entry, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

The school was on lockdown for about 15 minutes. But, Moldonado never got inside and no one was hurt. The lockdown was lifted.