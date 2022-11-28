Former Zionsville Substitute Teacher Guilty on Child Seduction Charges

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A former Zionsville substitute teacher has been found guilty of two counts of child seduction.

Shawn Martin II, 28, had sex with a juvenile in November of 2020 off school property, according to a document released by Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Kent Eastwood. The prosecution team said Martin used his position of authority and trust to prey upon the female student.

Martin’s sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 in the afternoon on Monday, December 19th in the Boone Circuit Court.