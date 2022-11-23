Banks Promises Hearings on the Military and COVID Vaccine Firings

WASHINGTON–You can expect to hear about some hearings happening next year in DC, says Republican Congressman Jim Banks. He told Fox News that he plans on seeing some of the top military authorities answer for what has happened with the COVID vaccine and people being booted from the military.

“I can tell you from experience that the one thing Gen. [Mark] Milley and the top military officials dislike more than anything else is having to come before the committee and having to answer tough questions, having to answer for their actions,” he said.

Milley is Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Banks, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, says he plans to “clean up” the “woke military”.

“So, when we get the gavels back after Jan. 3, we’re gonna hold those types of hearings, make them answer why they denied so many religious exemptions when it came to the COVID vaccine,” he said.

Banks said he plans to ask why the military kicked out men and women for not taking the vaccine.

“I guarantee you that 99 percent of our troops who didn’t take the vaccine who are being flushed out of the military are probably right-leaning, probably vote Republican,” he said.

Republicans take control of the House in the next Congress by a slight majority. Some leaders have already promised other hearings, like one on whether the Bidens have done wrong in their foreign dealings.