Pence to CNN Town Hall: Americans Need Leadership Other than Trump

WASHINGTON–Americans need new leadership in the White House, according to former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence. That’s what he said Wednesday night at CNN Town Hall when asked about Donald Trump running for President in 2024.

“People want the type of leadership that will bring us together among our highest ideas. I think America longs to go back to the policies that were working,” said Pence.

Trump was angry that Pence did not overturn the 2020 election results. The two of them did not speak for several days, until January 11 when they met at the White House to discuss the prior week’s Capitol siege and the final days of their administration. In the subsequent days, Pence said Trump’s tone changed.

“He asked me if I was scared and I said, ‘No. I was angry.’ I sensed the President was deeply remorseful in that moment. I encouraged him to pray. He told me many times that he was a believer, and I told him to turn to Jesus hoping that he would find the comfort there – and that I was finding in that moment.”

In the days that followed, Pence said he saw Trump for another meeting and that the president was still “downcast.” After they finished talking through administration business, Pence reminded him that he was praying for him” and Trump was “dismissive about it.”

Pence said he and Trump both agreed that they would never be able to fully agree on what happened January 6.

“He smiled faintly and said, ‘That’s right. Don’t ever change.’ And we parted amicably as much as we could in the aftermath of those events,” said Pence.

Pence has also said that the January 6th Committee has no right to his testimony. He said he never stopped his team members from testifying, but that it would be a “terrible precedent” for Congress to question a Vice President about White House deliberations.

Pence also said it was concerning that the January 6th Committee members were being appointed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.