Diego Morales, GOP Candidate Secretary of State Discusses Campaign, Debate, and More

GOP Candidate Secretary of State, Diego Morales, spoke with Tony Katz about his campaign, mail-in voting, and why he chose not to debate his fellow candidates.

Katz asked specifically about why Morales chose not to participate in an hourlong televised debate organized by the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County. Both Democrat candidate, Destiny Scott-Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer participated in the early October debate, while organizers say Morales did not respond to the invitation.

“First of all, as far as I know, there hasn’t been a debate for Secretary of State. There isn’t a debate for state treasurer, for state auditors, you know, no one is talking about this…”

Morales went on to note there are several candidates who haven’t participated in debates including Congressman André Carson and Frank J. Mrvan. He says this is an example of how the media-bias pushes the left narrative.

Katz followed up asking if Morales didn’t consider the debate “legitimate.”

“Absolutely. Because since day one, I’m a grassroots guy and I’ve crossed 92 counties talking to voters face-to-face, one-on-one, listening to their concerns, that’s always been my campaign.”

Morales reiterates his campaign is focusing on meeting voters across the state on a more intimate scale.

The Secretary of State is just one of several races that take place next week on Election Day.

Listen to the full interview here: