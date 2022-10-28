Two Shot, One Dead, After Shooting at Subway

INDAINAPOLIS – One person died and another was hurt after a shooting Friday afternoon at a Subway on the east side.

IMPD says officers responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to a call of a person shot at 5151 East 38th Street, which is east of Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two people inside of a vehicle who had a gunshot wounds. One of the victims later died, the other was awake and breathing, said police.

Officers are still investigating. They have not released anything about a possible suspect.