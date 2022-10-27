ISP: Massachusetts Man Arrested in Indiana for Murder

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind.--A man from Massachusetts wanted for murder was arrested in Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

State police say they were told that Jason Palmer, 45, of Littleton, Massachusetts was at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City. Palmer was in a semi. They approached the semi and took him into custody.

Palmer has several warrants for his arrest from Georgia.

Palmer was preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing death.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail but will eventually be extradited back to Georgia.

Police say this was a joint operation between troopers from Indiana State Police Pendleton District and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force.