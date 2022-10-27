IMPD: Two Women Arrested For Separate Bank Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were arrested Tuesday for their alleged roles in two bank robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday morning, Shamiya Hunt, 36, and Sierra Hunt, 55, robbed two banks within a short time frame of each other, police said.

In April of 2022, Sierra robbed four Chase Bank locations in Indianapolis and Speedway from April 9-15.

Tuesday morning, Speedway Police responded to a Chase Bank located at 2303 Cunningham Road for an attempted bank robbery. Police say the suspect left in a red colored Honda.

Officers with IMPD responded to The Regions Bank located at 1250 East 86th Street for a confirmed bank robbery.

Officers were told that a female had entered the business, committed the robbery, then fled in a red Honda.

IMPD detectives located the vehicle shortly after.

The Plainfield Police Department assisted IMPD in stopping the vehicle and apprehension of the occupants without further incident.

As the investigation continued detectives were able to interview the Hunt’s and subsequently arrested both women for their roles in the robberies, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision. These investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.