Indiana Pacers-Themed Restaurant Opens at Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS–An Indiana Pacers-themed restaurant open Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. It is called The Indiana Pacers Courtside Restaurant.

It is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport.

“Basketball is a global game and we are Indiana’s team, so we are proud to share the Pacers experience with travelers from around the world at North America’s very best airport,” said Quinn Buckner, Pacers Sports & Entertainment vice president for communications.

Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food. That includes the Boomer Burger, which is named after the Pacers mascot.

There are also arcade games in the restaurant.

“Being a Hoosier is about being connected to one another. There may be issues that divide us, but there’s something about coming together in a stadium and now the airport that brings us back together,” said Indiana Democratic Congressman Andre Carson at the airport Tuesday.

IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says this grand opening “signifies one of the Indy airport’s most anticipated new food-and-beverage concessions since a complete renovation and upgrade of all stores and restaurants began shortly before the start of the pandemic.”