IU Fires Offensive Line Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana University football program has fired its offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller.

“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program. He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room,” said IU football coach Tom Allen Sunday.

Indiana opened this season with three straight come-from-behind wins but has now lost three in a row. They have allowed 19 sacks, which is the worst in the Big Ten. 7 of those sacks came in the team’s 31-10 loss to #4 Michigan Saturday afternoon. The team also managed just 19 rushing yards in that defeat.

Former IU offensive lineman Rod Carey takes over both jobs for the rest of the season. He was hired in the offseason as a quality control coach after spending the previous nine seasons as a head coach, where his teams made seven bowl games. He also played for Indiana’s winningest all-time coach, the late Bill Mallory, from 1990 to 1993.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men. His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff,” said Allen.

Allen spoke of the struggles on the offensive line after the Michigan loss.

“The execution hasn’t been there the last few weeks, especially not last week (against Nebraska) or this week. Very disappointing,” said Allen.

Next up, IU plays Maryland Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm. IU is 3-3. Maryland is 4-2. You can hear that game on 93.1 WIBC.