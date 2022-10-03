Three People Killed, Two Others Injured on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were killed and two others are injured because of a car crash Sunday evening on the Indiana Toll Road, according to Indiana State Police.

At 7:55 p.m. Sunday, police dispatch were receiving calls of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 67.6 involving two cars that had eastbound lanes blocked.

State troopers believe a white SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The white SUV then crossed the center median and crashed into a black Ford pick up truck that was traveling east bound, according to a news release.

Both the driver and passenger of the white SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger in the Ford also died.

The driver of the black Ford pickup and backseat passenger were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries.