Man Hit and Killed in Boone County

SHERIDAN, Ind.--A man who had run out of gas was hit and killed on State Rd. 47 near Sheridan in Boone County, Sunday night, said deputies.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. got a call about a man walking down the side of the busy highway just before 9:30 p.m., said Deputy Wesley Garst. Before deputies could get out there to check on him, they got another call that said the man had been hit.

When deputies arrived they found Roger Wisehart, Jr., 42, of Russiaville, dead.

The driver was taken to the hospital, Garst said to be treated for substances that may have caused impairment. No charges were announced, and the driver’s name was not released.