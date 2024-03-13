God is Just a Prayer Away

Listen Live

FIFTY YEARS AGO, Ed started the radio broadcast ministry as a result of a sermon he preached one morning. He told the congregation to go home and pray for something impossible. For his prayer, Ed prayed for a nation-wide radio ministry.
Shortly after that his prayers began to be answered when he started on WCKY in Cincinnati.
