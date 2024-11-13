Who Does President-Elect Trump Want in His Administration?
WASHINGTON — You are probably aware that President-elect Donald Trump has been selecting the leaders he hopes will fill his upcoming Administration. So, who has he named so far? Some leaders who are not pictured include:
- James Blair – Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs
- Taylor Budowich – Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel
- Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism
- Chris Wright – Energy Secretary
- Mike Huckabee – Ambassador to Israel
- Steven Witkoff – Special Envoy to the Middle East
1. Susie Wiles – Chief of Staff
2. Marco Rubio – Secretary of State
3. Pete Hegseth – Defense Secretary
4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Health and Human Services Secretary
5. Dr. Mehmet Oz – Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator
6. Karoline Leavitt – White House Press Secretary
7. Doug Burgum – Interior Secretary
8. Doug Collins – Veterans Affairs Secretary
9. Sean Duffy – Secretary of Transportation
10. Howard Lutnick – Commerce Secretary
11. Pam Bondi – Attorney General
12. Todd Blanche – Deputy Attorney General
13. Tulsi Gabbard – Director of National Intelligence
14. Elon Musk – Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader
15. Vivek Ramaswamy – Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader
16. Scott Bessent – Treasury Secretary
17. Linda McMahon – Education Secretary
18. Kristi Noem – Department of Homeland Security Secretary
19. Scott Turner – Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary
20. Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Labor Secretary
21. Stephen Miller – Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser
22. Dan Scavino – Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff
23. Elise Stefanik – Ambassador to the United Nations
24. Mike Waltz – National Security Adviser
25. John Ratcliffe – Central Intelligence Agency Director
26. Lee Zeldin – EPA Administrator
27. Tom Homan – "Border Czar"
28. Steven Cheung – White House Communications Director
29. Russ Vought – White House Office of Management and Budget Director
30. Dr. Dave Weldon – CDC Director
31. Dr. Marty Makary – FDA Commissioner
32. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat – Surgeon General
