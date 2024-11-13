Listen Live
Close
National

Who Does President-Elect Trump Want in His Administration?

Published on November 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

WASHINGTON — You are probably aware that President-elect Donald Trump has been selecting the leaders he hopes will fill his upcoming Administration. So, who has he named so far?
Some leaders who are not pictured include:
  • James Blair – Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs
  • Taylor Budowich – Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel
  • Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism
  • Chris Wright – Energy Secretary
  • Mike Huckabee – Ambassador to Israel
  • Steven Witkoff – Special Envoy to the Middle East

1. Susie Wiles – Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles - Chief of Staff
Source: Getty

2. Marco Rubio – Secretary of State

Marco Rubio - Secretary of State
Source: Getty

3. Pete Hegseth – Defense Secretary

Pete Hegseth - Defense Secretary
Source: Getty

4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Health and Human Services Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Health and Human Services Secretary
Source: Getty

5. Dr. Mehmet Oz – Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator

Dr. Mehmet Oz - Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator
Source: Getty

6. Karoline Leavitt – White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt - White House Press Secretary
Source: Getty

7. Doug Burgum – Interior Secretary

Doug Burgum - Interior Secretary
Source: Getty

8. Doug Collins – Veterans Affairs Secretary

Doug Collins - Veterans Affairs Secretary
Source: Getty

9. Sean Duffy – Secretary of Transportation

Sean Duffy - Secretary of Transportation
Source: Getty

10. Howard Lutnick – Commerce Secretary

Howard Lutnick - Commerce Secretary
Source: Getty

11. Pam Bondi – Attorney General

Pam Bondi - Attorney General
Source: Getty

12. Todd Blanche – Deputy Attorney General

Todd Blanche - Deputy Attorney General
Source: Getty

13. Tulsi Gabbard – Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence
Source: Getty

14. Elon Musk – Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader

Elon Musk - Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader
Source: Getty

15. Vivek Ramaswamy – Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader

Vivek Ramaswamy - Department of Government Efficiency Co-Leader
Source: Getty

16. Scott Bessent – Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent - Treasury Secretary
Source: Getty

17. Linda McMahon – Education Secretary

Linda McMahon - Education Secretary
Source: Getty

18. Kristi Noem – Department of Homeland Security Secretary

Kristi Noem - Department of Homeland Security Secretary
Source: Getty

19. Scott Turner – Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary

Scott Turner - Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary
Source: Getty

20. Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Labor Secretary

Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Labor Secretary
Source: Getty

21. Stephen Miller – Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser

Stephen Miller - Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser
Source: Getty

22. Dan Scavino – Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff

Dan Scavino - Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff
Source: Getty

23. Elise Stefanik – Ambassador to the United Nations

Elise Stefanik - Ambassador to the United Nations
Source: Getty

24. Mike Waltz – National Security Adviser

Mike Waltz - National Security Adviser
Source: Getty

25. John Ratcliffe – Central Intelligence Agency Director

John Ratcliffe - Central Intelligence Agency Director
Source: Getty

26. Lee Zeldin – EPA Administrator

Lee Zeldin - EPA Administrator
Source: Getty

27. Tom Homan – "Border Czar"

Tom Homan - "Border Czar"
Source: Getty

28. Steven Cheung – White House Communications Director

Steven Cheung - White House Communications Director
Source: Getty

29. Russ Vought – White House Office of Management and Budget Director

Russ Vought - White House Office of Management and Budget Director
Source: Getty

30. Dr. Dave Weldon – CDC Director

Dr. Dave Weldon - CDC Director
Source: Getty

31. Dr. Marty Makary – FDA Commissioner

Dr. Marty Makary - FDA Commissioner
Source: Getty

32. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat – Surgeon General

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat - Surgeon General
Source: Getty

Related Tags

Politics - Conservative/Republican Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News Topic - Politics
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close