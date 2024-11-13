Who Does President-Elect Trump Want in His Administration?

James Blair – Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Political and Public Affairs

Taylor Budowich – Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Personnel

Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism

Chris Wright – Energy Secretary

Mike Huckabee – Ambassador to Israel

Steven Witkoff – Special Envoy to the Middle East

WASHINGTON — You are probably aware that President-elect Donald Trump has been selecting the leaders he hopes will fill his upcoming Administration. So, who has he named so far?Some leaders who are not pictured include: