WATCH: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Report Day Arrivals
Today, July 24th, marks the training camp report day for the Indianapolis Colts.
Players, both rookies and veterans, are arriving at the Colts Practice Facility and Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN to kickstart their preparation for the upcoming season.Colts Training Camp Schedule
This pivotal day signifies the beginning of intense training sessions, strategic planning, and team bonding efforts as the Colts aim to gear up for a successful 2024 season.
The atmosphere is filled with excitement and determination as players set foot on the camp grounds, ready to hone their skills, showcase their abilities, and work towards achieving their collective goals. Check out some notable Colts Arriving for camp below!
1. Anthony Richardson
2. Jonathan Taylor
3. Kwity Paye
4. Zaire Franklin
5. AD Mitchell
6. Grover Stewart
7. Deforest Buckner & Laiatu Latu
