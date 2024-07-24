Listen Live
Close
Sports

WATCH: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Report Day Arrivals

Published on July 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts Mandatory Minicamp

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

WATCH: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Report Day Arrivals

Today, July 24th, marks the training camp report day for the Indianapolis Colts.

Players, both rookies and veterans, are arriving at the Colts Practice Facility and Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN to kickstart their preparation for the upcoming season.

Colts Training Camp Schedule

This pivotal day signifies the beginning of intense training sessions, strategic planning, and team bonding efforts as the Colts aim to gear up for a successful 2024 season.

The atmosphere is filled with excitement and determination as players set foot on the camp grounds, ready to hone their skills, showcase their abilities, and work towards achieving their collective goals.

RELATED | Recapping Chris Ballard Training Camp Press Conference Check out some notable Colts Arriving for camp below!

1. Anthony Richardson

2. Jonathan Taylor

3. Kwity Paye

4. Zaire Franklin

5. AD Mitchell

6. Grover Stewart

7. Deforest Buckner & Laiatu Latu

WATCH: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Report Day Arrivals was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close