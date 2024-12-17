Top Best-Looking Santa Clauses to Spread Holiday Cheer

Here’s a fun look at the best-looking Santa Clauses around! Whether it’s their iconic beard, jolly smile, or the perfect holiday spirit, these Santas bring extra cheer to the season. Check out who made the list of the most charming St. Nicks this year!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Source: Facebook/City of Carmel, Indiana Government

7. Source: Getty

8. Source: Pexels.com

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.