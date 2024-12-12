Top 10 Highest Paid Coaches In College Football
The world of college football is evolving at a record breaking pace, with schools investing heavily in securing the best coaching talent to gain a competitive edge.
Today, financial might plays a crucial role, with coaching contracts reaching astronomical figures that reflect the stakes of modern college athletics.
Programs across the nation are sparing no expense to recruit and retain high-profile coaches, offering not just eye-popping salaries but also substantial performance bonuses and guaranteed payouts.
Coaches are now more than strategists; they’re CEOs of their programs, expected to deliver wins, attract blue-chip recruits, and sustain a winning culture year after year.
Conference titles, securing a playoff berth, and to compete for national championships are all things wanted more than ever at this moment.
Programs are pouring millions into their leaders in hopes of turning these investments into gridiron glory, while also using coaching reputations to lure in talent from a highly competitive recruiting pool.
But don’t forget, the price of failure is steep—buyout clauses for terminated coaches can run into tens of millions, leaving no room for mediocrity.
Take a look below at the Top 10 Highest Paid Coaches In College Football and dive a little deeper into their contacts and buyouts,
1. Kirby Smart | Georgia | $13,282,580
Kirby Smart’s contract with Georgia is a 10-year, $130 million deal, making him the highest-paid coach in college sports with an annual salary of $13 million.
The contract is fully guaranteed if he’s fired without cause before 2028, and 85% guaranteed thereafter.
It includes substantial bonuses for playoff and championship achievements.
2. Dabo Swinney | Clemson | $11,132,775
Dabo Swinney’s contract with Clemson is a 10-year, $115 million deal, running through 2031.
His annual salary is $11,132,775, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
The contract includes a $60 million buyout clause for 2024 and 2025, decreasing to $57 million in 2026.
Swinney can earn up to $1.5 million in performance bonuses.
3. Steve Sarkisian | Texas | $10,600,000
Steve Sarkisian’s contract with Texas includes a salary of $10.6 million for 2024, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
This contract extension, which runs through 2030, includes a base salary and professional services payments, along with a one-time payment of $300,000.
Sarkisian’s performance incentives can add up to $825,000 annually.
4. Lincoln Riley | USC | $10,043,418
Lincoln Riley’s contract with USC is reportedly a 10-year, $110 million deal, with an annual salary of approximately $11 million.
The contract includes a substantial buyout clause, estimated to be around $90 million, making it financially challenging for USC to part ways with him.
This buyout reflects the high stakes and expectations placed on Riley as he leads the Trojans.
5. Ryan Day | Ohio State | $10,021,250
Ryan Day’s contract with Ohio State includes a salary of $10.02 million for 2024, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
The contract features a $37.3 million buyout clause if Ohio State decides to part ways with him.
Day’s contract, extended in 2022, runs through 2028.
6. Bill Belichick | North Carolina | $10,000,000
Bill Belichick’s contract with North Carolina is a five-year deal worth $50 million, with an annual salary of $10 million.
This makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
The contract reflects North Carolina’s significant investment in Belichick, aiming to leverage his NFL success to elevate their football. program
7. Mike Norvell | Florida State | $10,000,000
Mike Norvell’s contract with Florida State is an eight-year extension worth $10 million annually, running through December 31, 2031.
His contract includes performance bonuses that can add up to $1.55 million per season.
The buyout clause is substantial, with Florida State owing him 85% of his remaining salary if terminated, totaling $64,132,500 as of November 2024.
8. Kalen Daboer | Alabama | $10,000,000
Kalen DeBoer’s contract with Alabama is an eight-year deal worth $87 million, with an annual salary starting at $10 million in 2024.
His salary will increase each year, reaching $11.75 million by the end of the contract in 2031.
The contract is 90% guaranteed, and DeBoer has a buyout clause starting at $5 million in 2024, decreasing over the years.
9. Brian Kelly | LSU | $9,975,000
Brian Kelly’s contract with LSU is a 10-year deal valued at $95 million, with an annual salary of $9.975 million for 2024.
His contract includes a substantial buyout clause of $61,738,333 if terminated without cause.
Kelly’s salary ranks him among the top-paid coaches in the SEC, reflecting LSU’s investment in his leadership
10. Mark Stoops | Kentucky | $9,013,600
Mark Stoops’ contract with Kentucky pays him an annual salary of $9,013,600 for the 2024 season, ranking him as the tenth-highest paid college football coach nationally and fifth in the SEC.
His contract, extended through the 2030 season, includes a buyout clause that decreases annually, starting at $3.5 million if he leaves before June 30, 2025.
Stoops also has performance-based incentives, such as bonuses for bowl appearances and national championships
