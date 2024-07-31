Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/31/24: New Video From Butler, PA released, Trump Meets with National Association of Black Journalists, They Ask Trump About His Position On Abortion
Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Archived episodes here: ABOUT THE SHOW Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. New video shows Thomas Crooks running on the rooftop less than 150 yards from Trump at the Butler, PA rally on July 13th
2. Contentious Trump Meeting with National Association of Black Journalists
