Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/31/24: New Video From Butler, PA released, Trump Meets with National Association of Black Journalists, They Ask Trump About His Position On Abortion

Published on July 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. New video shows Thomas Crooks running on the rooftop less than 150 yards from Trump at the Butler, PA rally on July 13th

2. Contentious Trump Meeting with National Association of Black Journalists

Contentious Trump Meeting with National Association of Black Journalists
Source: Getty

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close