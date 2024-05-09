Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/9/24: Jewish Democrats, Sriracha, Beauty Pageant Drama, Men and Women Feel Temps the Same, Stormy Daniels, Baron Trump

Published on May 9, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Why do a high percentage of Jewish people vote Democrat?

Listen: 

2. Sriracha production being halted

Freshly Sriracha Hot chilli Sauce in bowl on the table. Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Beauty Pageants getting ugly

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway - NYFW Celebrity Event Source:Getty

 

reference:

Beauty Pageant Scene is Getting Ugly – WIBC 93.1 FM

4. Men and Women feel temperature the same

Young woman operates wireless aircon system in a modern apartment. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Turns out the genders have some things in common – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-05-gender-difference-perception-ambient-room.html

5. Is Stormy Daniels done yet?

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP Source:Getty

Listen:

 

6. Barron Trump Is Picked to Be Delegate at the Republican Convention

US-POLITICS-MELANIATRUMP-MOTHER Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/09/us/politics/barron-trump-gop-national-convention.html

