What in the world is going on with these pageant folks? Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava just resigned. The beauty pageant scene is getting ugly.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt:

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava:

UmaSofia Srivastava resignation via Instagram

Thank you to everyone who has supported me these past two years, it has truly been an honor to represent you all. While this was certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close … At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible. ~ UmaSofia Srivastava

NY Post:

“This toxic atmosphere is a serious concern,” a source close to the situation told The Post. “There is an urgent need for intervention at the leadership level.” It all comes on the heels of Miss USA social media manager Claudia Michelle stepping down from her position on May 3.

Tony Katz:

I know nothing of the pageant world, but this is interesting, right? There is a lot of politics in that space for sure. But two resignations? That is probably enough to work your way towards getting somebody getting fired. Somebody’s going to have to go. I am fascinated by the story and would love to know the details, would absolutely love to know what’s happening here, and what the “bullying” is. What is the actual issue with this CEO Laylah Rose, who according to sources is trying to play “puppet master”.

Flashback:

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, has died. NYPD is investigating | CNN

