Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Published on May 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NEW YORK--The Indiana Pacers went into Madison Square Garden and knocked off the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 130-109 Sunday afternoon.

The victory means the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics. It’s their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

The Pacers shot 67% for the field from the game, which is an NBA playoff record. The Pacers also shot 76% in the first half, the best by any team in a half in the last 25 postseasons. They started the game making 10 of their first 11 shots.

For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and made 6 of 12 three-point shots. Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam each scored 20 points for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith had 19, Myles Turner finished with 17, and TJ McConnell got 12 points and dished out seven assists.

In the losing effort, Donte DiVincenzo scored 39 points for New York. The Knicks also lost Jalen Brunson to a hand injury in the second half. Brunson finished with 17 points.

Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics is Tuesday night at 8 pm.

 

1. Tyrese Haliburton Led the Pacers with 26 Points

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven Source:Getty

2. Myles Turner Scored 17 Points and Grabbed Five Rebounds

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven Source:Getty

3. Andrew Nembhard Made 8 of His 10 Shot Attempts to Score 20 Points

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed
Trending
Shooting on Indy' Southeast Side
Ryan Hedrick

Man Shot at Busy Fountain Square Intersection

Helicopter Carrying Iran President Reportedly Crashes Near Azerbaijan
24/7 News Source

UPDATE: Iranian President Killed in Crash

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Seven 3 items
John Herrick

Pacers Set Records, Dominate Knicks to Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close