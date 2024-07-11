Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 7/11/24: Big Boy Presser, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Congressman Jim Banks, AP Scores Being Inflated

Published on July 11, 2024

  Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

1. Why Is Biden's Staff Allowing This Big Boy Presser?

Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Cheating at Nathan's?

Source: Getty

Listen:

3. Jim Banks talks about the SAVE Act

Listen:

4. Advanced Placement Scores Being Inflated

Source: Getty

Listen:

 

