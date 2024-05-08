Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Election results, Donald Trump, Jesse Brown, Cutting Sandwiches, Purge Coming, Why aren’t real estate prices coming down? Must change the game against China, Low voter turnout and no one got a majority

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Election resultsSource:WISH-TV
2. Trump doc case delayed indefinitelySource:Getty
3. Indy’s socialist speaks nonsense again
Listen:
4. Cutting your sandwich: Straight, diagonal or Y-cutSource:Getty
reference:
Cutting your sandwich: Straight, diagonal or Y-cut – https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/viral-sandwich-cutting-hack-honestly-165809923.html
5. Is The Purge coming?Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Is The Purge coming? – https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/building-panic-rooms-bunkers-1-anxious-2024-election-approaches
….Buy guns. Buy Ammo. Get trained.
6. Fill Up in the News: U.S. must change the game against ChinaSource:Getty
Listen:
7. Low voter turnout and no one got a majority
Listen: