Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Election results, Donald Trump, Jesse Brown, Cutting Sandwiches, Purge Coming, Why aren’t real estate prices coming down? Must change the game against China, Low voter turnout and no one got a majority

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Election results

Election Day Source:WISH-TV

2. Trump doc case delayed indefinitely

Trump holds a rally in Laconia, NH Source:Getty

3. Indy’s socialist speaks nonsense again

Listen:

4. Cutting your sandwich: Straight, diagonal or Y-cut

Albany Times Union Source:Getty

reference:

Cutting your sandwich: Straight, diagonal or Y-cut – https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/viral-sandwich-cutting-hack-honestly-165809923.html

 

 

5. Is The Purge coming?

Giant entrance gate to an abandoned bunker on an abandoned sovjet military ground Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Is The Purge coming? – https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/building-panic-rooms-bunkers-1-anxious-2024-election-approaches

….Buy guns. Buy Ammo. Get trained.

6. Fill Up in the News: U.S. must change the game against China

FRANCE-CHINA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Low voter turnout and no one got a majority

A photo of a voting booth with American flags

Listen:

Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Wes Woodward

Indy Couple Gets Over Five Years for Trafficking Firearms from Indianapolis to Chicago

Jefferson Shreve
Staff

Jefferson Shreve Wins Republican Primary for 6th District, Learned from Mayor Loss

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close