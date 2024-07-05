Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/5/24: Govt Can’t Solve Problems, More Audio of Biden Being Dumb, Spending Down Over Independence Day, Zuckerberg, “Chill” Bride

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Govt is the Worst Entity to Give Money to Solve Problems

She carefully counted the dollar bills in her hand, managing her business finances and prioritizing saving for future investments. dollar, finance, money, cash, currency, bill, banknote, business. Source:Getty

2. More audio of Biden acting dumb

The President And First Lady Welcome Military Families To The White House For July 4th Source:Getty

Listen:

3. ‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Reveals He’s Getting Breast Implants

4. Landlord Reveals He Doesn’t Lease to Android Users

Humanoid robot with smartphone and green screen Source:Getty

 

reference:

Landlord Says He Won’t Lease to Android Users — Here’s Why (distractify.com)

5. Cancer Causing TP

toilet paper roll Source:Getty

 

Listen:

6. Spending Down This Independence Day

A man holding empty wallet close up, hands of poor man open empty purse Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Why?

8. Joey Chestnut shows no rust as he downs 57 hot dogs in competition at Fort Bliss

Buffalo Wings Festival Held At Highmark Stadium, Home Of The Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

reference:

Joey Chestnut shows no rust as he downs 57 hot dogs in competition at Fort Bliss (msn.com)

9. “Chill” bride goes viral for being not chill

A female Bridezilla screams into a mobile phone.

Listen:

reference:

“Chill” bride goes viral for being not chill

Trending
South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

ISP Trooper Bailey
Donnie Burgess

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Logo Photo Illustration
Kurt Darling

Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect

Crash Scene
Ryan Hedrick

Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close