Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/5/25: Trump not going to remove Powell, Indy 500 tickets almost sold out, Indiana GOP raised your taxes, Ruth Buzzi

Published on May 5, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump not going to remove Powell

2. Indy 500 tickets almost sold out

Source: other

Indy 500 tickets: Less than 10,000 IMS grandstand tickets available

Gerry Dick reports

3. The fact is that the Indiana GOP raised your taxes

Source: Getty

4. Tony tried desperately to get an interview with Laugh In's Ruth Buzzi

