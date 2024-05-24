Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/24/24: Trump and Haley, Rashida Tlaib, Copper prices, Gaza Aid stolen, China vs Taiwan

Published on May 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Trump saying nice things about Nikki Haley

WH coverage Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Rashida Tlaib had her staff attack a Fox News reporter with an umbrella

3. Indy 500 coming!

AUTO: MAY 20 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Copper prices to quadruple

Isolated photo of old rusty american cents Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Copper prices to quadruple on surging green demand, legendary oil trader Pierre Andurand says (msn.com)

5. Whoa. Cartels control tortillas?

Top view of preparing a homemade tortilla in a pan Source:Getty

 

reference:

Whoa. Cartels control tortillas? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/cartels/mexican-cartels-tortilla-industry/

6. Nearly 70% of Gaza Aid from US-Built Pier Stolen

MIDEAST-GAZA-HUMANITARIAN AID-TRUCKS Source:Getty

 

reference:

Nearly 70% of Gaza Aid from US-Built Pier Stolen :: Gatestone Institute

7. China is not happy that Taiwan’s new leader is talking tough. So they are instituting “punishment drills.”

CHINA-POLITICS-60YEARS-ANNIVERSARY-MILITARY Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

China is not happy that Taiwan’s new leader is talking tough. So they are instituting “punishment drills.” – https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/22/asia/china-military-drills-taiwan-punishment-intl-hnk/index.html

