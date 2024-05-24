Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/24/24: Trump and Haley, Rashida Tlaib, Copper prices, Gaza Aid stolen, China vs Taiwan

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Trump saying nice things about Nikki HaleySource:Getty
2. Rashida Tlaib had her staff attack a Fox News reporter with an umbrella
3. Indy 500 coming!Source:Getty
4. Copper prices to quadrupleSource:Getty
Copper prices to quadruple on surging green demand, legendary oil trader Pierre Andurand says (msn.com)
5. Whoa. Cartels control tortillas?Source:Getty
Whoa. Cartels control tortillas? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/cartels/mexican-cartels-tortilla-industry/
6. Nearly 70% of Gaza Aid from US-Built Pier StolenSource:Getty
Nearly 70% of Gaza Aid from US-Built Pier Stolen :: Gatestone Institute
7. China is not happy that Taiwan’s new leader is talking tough. So they are instituting “punishment drills.”Source:Getty
China is not happy that Taiwan’s new leader is talking tough. So they are instituting “punishment drills.” – https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/22/asia/china-military-drills-taiwan-punishment-intl-hnk/index.html