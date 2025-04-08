Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/8/25: List of movies that Tara Hastings kids should watch, Trump endorses Sununu, Reconciliation bill in trouble with Freedom Caucus, Trump called a tarrif-ist, Solar Eclipse 1 year ago today
1. Tony lists what movies Tara should let her children watch
2. Trump endorses Sununu for Senate
3. Reconciliation Bill has LOTS of spending and the Freedom Caucus is having nothing to do with it
4. Colorado lawmakers clash over trans rights bill
5. Trump called Tariffist on CNN
6. 1 year ago today was the total solar eclipse of the sun
