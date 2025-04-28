Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/28/25: Driver plows car into Vancouver crowd, Roche investments in Indiana, Great Happenings for the Pacers and Fever, Karoline Leavitt early White House briefing, Tom Homan tears into Joe Biden

Published on April 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Driver plows into Vancouver crowd

2. Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

3. Early White House Press Briefing from Karoline Leavitt

4. Tom Homan tears into Joe Biden

