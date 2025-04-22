Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/22/25: Dems propose tax hikes to cigarettes and cigars, Todd Rokita joins to talk about why he’s suing DHS, Pete Hegseth pushing back, Shelley Long and Suzanne Somers blew it

Published on April 22, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Legislative Democrats push for public debate over state budget and cigarette tax, citing revenue gap and need for innovative solutions.

2. Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls. Rokita joins Tony to discuss.

Indiana AG Rokita sues DHS over voter rolls – https://fox59.com/news/lawsuit-indiana-ag-rokita-diego-morales-sue-dhs-for-failing-to-verify-citizenship-of-55000-voters/

3. Hegseth pushing back against those who want him to resign

Shelly Long and Suzanne Somers really blew it when they walked away from their popular TV shows
