Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/16/25: Mike Braun didn’t veto flawed bill because it was only symbolic, Mike Wilson from Laser Precision Marksmanship Club joins to talk about running a business in a challenging environment, Markets are down but consumer spending continues, Dana Bash says CNN does not hate this country

Published on April 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Braun didn't veto the property bill because it would have only been symbolic. What's wrong with symbolism?

Braun didn't veto the property bill because it would have only been symbolic. What's wrong with symbolism?
Source: WISH-TV

2. Mike Wilson from Laser Precision Marksmanship Club joins to talk about running a business in a challenging environment.

Mike Wilson from Laser Precision Marksmanship Club joins to talk about running a business in a challenging environment.
Source: Laser PMC

3. Markets are down, but consumer spending continues

Markets are down, but consumer spending continues
Source: Getty

4. CNN does hate our country

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close