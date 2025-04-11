Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/11/25: We’re at war with China, Same sex marriage needs to be revisited, Prada to purchase Versace, SCOTUS: Kilmar can’t be deported to El Salvador (but where?), Rockford Files

Published on April 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. We're at war with China

We're at war with China
Source: Getty

2. Supreme Court needs to revisit the same sex marriage ruling

Supreme Court needs to revisit the same sex marriage ruling

3. Prada to purchase Versace

4. Harley Davidson CEO resigns

5. Supremes say Kilmar can't be deported to El Salvador, but he can be deported (where?)

6. Tony can't guess The Rockford Files

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close