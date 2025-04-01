Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/1/25: Jen Psaki, The tariffs are coming, How will they affect the Hoosier State? Ghost Busters, Die Hard, Family Matters conspiracy theory
1. Psaki admits that Biden's age was a concern.
But it wasn’t his age that was his problem, it was his lack of competency.
2. There are concerns of what the tariffs will do to Indiana, but remember Honda is moving manufacturing to the Hoosier state because of the tariffs
3. The tariffs are coming
4. Who droned Kazakhstan oil?
5. A Mind-Blowing Theory About The Dad From 'Family Matters'
