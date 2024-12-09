Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/9/24: Assad flees to Russia, Who are the Syrian rebels? BIG 10 Championship Economic impact on Indy, The reception in Paris is what’s important not the handshake, Meet the Depressed

Published on December 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Assad has fled to Russia

Assad has fled to Russia
2. Who are the Syrian rebels?

Who are the Syrian rebels?
3. Economic Impact of Big Ten Championship Game here in Indy

Economic Impact of Big Ten Championship Game here in Indy
4. Reception of Trump in Paris is the story, not the handshake

Reception of Trump in Paris is the story, not the handshake
5. Leftist media still has Trump Derangement Syndrome

