Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/9/24: Assad flees to Russia, Who are the Syrian rebels? BIG 10 Championship Economic impact on Indy, The reception in Paris is what’s important not the handshake, Meet the Depressed
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Assad has fled to Russia
2. Who are the Syrian rebels?
3. Economic Impact of Big Ten Championship Game here in Indy
4. Reception of Trump in Paris is the story, not the handshake
5. Leftist media still has Trump Derangement Syndrome
More from WIBC 93.1 FM