Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/19/24: Greg Taylor Deny Deny Deny, Govt Shutdown, Firball Flo, All The Spending, Joe Biden Absurd Comments, Jesus Lookalikes

Published on December 19, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Greg Taylor continues to deny, deny, deny

2. Govt shutdowns do not affect the economy negatively, bad pork bills do.

Source: Getty

3. Fireball Flo goes viral

4. Are Gifts for boss buying favor?

Source: Getty

5. Do kids have too many toys?

Source: Getty

6. All of the spending in continuing resolution

Source: Getty

7. More absurd comments from Joe

Source: Getty

8. People making money as a Jesus lookalike

Source: Getty

9. Mom's getting annoyed by children who reject holiday invites

Source: Getty

