Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/8/24: Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, Court Shuts Down Biden, Pressure On Biden To Replace Sotomayor, $31 Manhattan Drink, Whoopi blames greed for high prices, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on November 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-announces-campaign-manager-susie-wiles-will-serve-as-white-house-chief-of-staff/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=breaking&utm_campaign=newstrack&utm_term=37397235

2. Judge rules against Biden: No pathway for immigrant spouses

Judge rules against Biden: No pathway for immigrant spouses – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/judge-texas-biden/2024/11/07/id/1187204/

3. Democrats begging Sotomayor to retire so Biden can replace her before Trump takes office

Source: Getty

Democrats begging Sotomayor to retire so Biden can replace her before Trump takes office – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2024/11/07/too-dumb-to-check-democrats-urging-sotomayor-to-retire-before-trump-takes-office-n3796736

4. Paying $31 for a Manhattan seems excessive….but it really depends

Source: Getty

Paying $31 for a Manhattan seems excessive….but it really depends – https://www.wsj.com/arts-culture/food-cooking/whiskey-lovers-would-you-pay-31-for-this-manhattan-59d4652c?mod=hp_featst_pos4

5. Whoopie Goldberg blames greed, not Biden

6. Degenerate Rob Kendall

Source: n/a

His weekend football picks. 

The Degenerates Next Door Podcast – Apple Podcasts

 

