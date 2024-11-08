Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/8/24: Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, Court Shuts Down Biden, Pressure On Biden To Replace Sotomayor, $31 Manhattan Drink, Whoopi blames greed for high prices, Degenerate Rob Kendall
1. Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff
Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-announces-campaign-manager-susie-wiles-will-serve-as-white-house-chief-of-staff/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=breaking&utm_campaign=newstrack&utm_term=37397235
2. Judge rules against Biden: No pathway for immigrant spouses
Judge rules against Biden: No pathway for immigrant spouses – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/judge-texas-biden/2024/11/07/id/1187204/
3. Democrats begging Sotomayor to retire so Biden can replace her before Trump takes office
Democrats begging Sotomayor to retire so Biden can replace her before Trump takes office – https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2024/11/07/too-dumb-to-check-democrats-urging-sotomayor-to-retire-before-trump-takes-office-n3796736
4. Paying $31 for a Manhattan seems excessive….but it really depends
Paying $31 for a Manhattan seems excessive….but it really depends – https://www.wsj.com/arts-culture/food-cooking/whiskey-lovers-would-you-pay-31-for-this-manhattan-59d4652c?mod=hp_featst_pos4
5. Whoopie Goldberg blames greed, not Biden
6. Degenerate Rob Kendall
His weekend football picks.
The Degenerates Next Door Podcast – Apple Podcasts