Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 10/4/24: McCormick fighting White Christianalism, Cheney Endorsement of Kamala, Jobs Numbers, Degenerate Rob Kendall

Published on October 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM   

1. McCormick fighting White Christianalism

McCormick fighting White Christianalism
Source: Zoom Meeting

2. Dems believe that Cheney's endorsement moves momentum their way?

Dems believe that Cheney's endorsement moves momentum their way?
Source: Getty

3. Jobs numbers beat expectations, but will they revise down?

Jobs numbers beat expectations, but will they revise down?
Source: Getty

4. Degenerate Rob Kendall's Football Picks

Degenerate Rob Kendall's Football Picks
Source: n/a

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close