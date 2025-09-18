Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/18/25: Splenda acquired by Slimfast. Is Diego Morales running Micah Beckwith’s social media? The first Muslim Mayor of Dearborn Michigan telling an American citizen he isn’t welcome in an AMERICAN city. Massive old book collection. Left cries about Kimmel today, but remember when they were cheering Tucker’s termination?

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Splenda acquired by Slimfest 2. Is Diego Morales running Micah Beckwith’s social media? Source:SOSDiegoMorales/X #BoldBeckwith Tony’s response on X 3. The first Muslim Mayor of Dearborn Michigan telling an American citizen he isn’t welcome in an AMERICAN city 4. Massive old book collection 5. Left cries about Kimmel today, but remember when they were cheering Tucker’s termination? Kimmel cheering about Tucker termination