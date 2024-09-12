Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/12/24: Campbells Soup, Hugh Hewitt, Van Jones, MG Roadster – Jeep Hybrid, Springfield OH
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Campbell's Soup changes its name
Campbell’s Soup changes its name – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/campbell-dropping-soup-name-211505411.html
2. A correction for the ages from Time Magazine
A correction for the ages from Time Magazine – https://time.com/7019747/harris-trump-debate-cover/
3. Hugh Hewitt post debate analysis: Harris is a lawyer who can regurgitate rehearsed lines, Trump is a developer who can smell a rat
4. Van Jones believes debate proves that Kamala can stand up under pressure. Now he hopes she will meet with the press.
5. 1957 MG roadster body on a '74 Jeep body on the Marketplace
6. Man who handed out his "Fact Check" screed against WIBC
7. Springfield, Ohio resident whose beloved mother-in-law was recently kiIIed by an immigrant from Haiti speaks out
More from WIBC 93.1 FM