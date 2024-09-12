Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/12/24: Campbells Soup, Hugh Hewitt, Van Jones, MG Roadster – Jeep Hybrid, Springfield OH

Published on September 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Campbell's Soup changes its name

Source: Getty

Campbell’s Soup changes its name – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/campbell-dropping-soup-name-211505411.html

2. A correction for the ages from Time Magazine

Source: Getty

A correction for the ages from Time Magazine – https://time.com/7019747/harris-trump-debate-cover/

3. Hugh Hewitt post debate analysis: Harris is a lawyer who can regurgitate rehearsed lines, Trump is a developer who can smell a rat

Source: Getty

4. Van Jones believes debate proves that Kamala can stand up under pressure. Now he hopes she will meet with the press.

Source: Getty

5. 1957 MG roadster body on a '74 Jeep body on the Marketplace

6. Man who handed out his "Fact Check" screed against WIBC

Source: Getty

7. Springfield, Ohio resident whose beloved mother-in-law was recently kiIIed by an immigrant from Haiti speaks out

