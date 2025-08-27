Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/27/25: Bedbugs in Indiana. Thanks Hogsett, Is Trump weaponizing the justice system asks reporter, Bob and Tom Band Drum, 14 year old girl Scot gets arrested for having a knife to protect herself from violent attack

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Indy has bed bugs? Thanks, HogsettSource:Getty
Indy has bed bugs? Thanks, Hogsett – https://www.foxnews.com/travel/major-midwest-city-tops-bedbug-infestation-list-fifth-consecutive-year
2. Reporter to Trump: ‘Is Your Administration Weaponizing Government by Digging into the Mortgage Records of Officials You Don’t Like?’
3. Bob and Tom Band Drum
4. 14 year old girl Scot gets arrested for having a knife to protect herself from violent attack
14 year old girl Scot gets arrested for having a knife to protect herself from violent attack – https://twitchy.com/grateful-calvin/2025/08/26/scottish-lass-trends-on-x-as-14-year-old-girl-shows-more-courage-than-her-whole-government-n2417970
….Europe is broken. It can only be fixed by deporting every Islamist and immigrant. But they won’t.
-
