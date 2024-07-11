Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/11/24: BMW Recall, The Fed. Big Boy Press Conference, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mick Jagger, Howard Dean, Macy’s, Costco, George Clooney Is No Hero

Published on July 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. BMW recall on airbags

reference:

BMW recall on airbags – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bmw-recall-sedan-sportswagon-takata-airbags-2024/

2. All Eyes on the Fed

3. Big Boy Press Conference Today

4. Tony to see Benjamin Netanyahu speech in DC

5. Jagger steps in it in Canada

6. Howard Dean admits that Biden is “disabled”

7. Macy's card interest rates increase to nearly 35%

reference:

Macy’s card interest rates increase to nearly 35% | wthr.com

8. A Costco Wholesale Corporation logo is seen displayed on the…

reference:

Costco to raise membership fees – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/costco-raises-annual-membership-fee-202829281.html

9. George Clooney is no hero

