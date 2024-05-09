Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/9/24: Indy Eleven, Joe Biden’s Economic Team, Traffic Jam, Biden and Tlaib

Published on May 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Indy Eleven adds a billionaire, proving they ain’t dead yet, will they move to Ft Wayne

SOCCER: APR 26 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round - Columbus Crew vs Indy Eleven Source:Getty

 

reference:

Indy Eleven adds a billionaire, proving they ain’t dead yet – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-eleven-adds-businessman-chuck-surack-amid-mls-fight-with-city

….but Hogsett is putting pressure on Council Democrats – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-democratic-caucus-to-meet-privately-with-soccer-executive-tom-glick?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. IndyStar’s Briggs doesn’t know what he’s talking about

Listen:

3. Biden and his chief economic advisor don’t know anything about how the economy works

 

Listen:

4. Traffic Jam

Listen:

5. Biden siding with Tlaib just days after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech

President Biden Signs Postal Service Reform Act Of 2022 Into Law Source:Getty

Listen:

 

 

